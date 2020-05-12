UPDATE: Body of 22-year-old male from India recovered from Vedder River in Chilliwack

Young man was swimming in the the river with friends Monday when he went under

Chilliwack Search and Rescue and Chilliwack RCMP on the Vedder Rotary Trail in the morning on May 12, 2020 after a body of a person that went missing a day prior was recovered in the Vedder River. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

The body of a young man last seen jumping into the Chilliwack River on Monday was recovered by Chilliwack Search and Rescue crews Tuesday morning.

The 22-year-old man from India was with friends at a popular cliff diving spot known as Teskey Rock, a few hundred metres up Chilliwack Lake Road from the Vedder Bridge, according to Chilliwack RCMP.

“He was swimming with companions at the time of the incident,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said Tuesday. “When he entered the river he became visibly distressed. His friends attempted to pull him out without success.”

Chilliwack Search and Rescue crews enter the Vedder River just west of the Vedder Bridge in Chilliwack on May 11, 2020 after a male went missing near Teskey Rock. (Rebeckah Faith photo)

RCMP and Chilliwack Search and Rescue (CSAR) crews were called to the area to look for the man Monday evening, but after several hours and the onset of darkness, the CSAR crews pulled out.

The CSAR team returned to the area early Tuesday morning and, starting at Teskey Rock, made their way down Vedder River.

The man was found just below the surface of the water in the river west of Peach Road. One witness said he saw CSAR volunteers put the body in some sort of bag and pull it into the raft.

“Chilliwack RMCP reach out and offer our support to family and friends during this incredibly demanding time they are facing,” Rail said.

Chilliwack RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the incident, and Rail said no further information will be released.

#Chilliwack Search and Rescue gathering at Teskey Rock now to resume search for cliff jumper who went in the river yesterday and was not seen again https://t.co/rwzsVBkhD2 pic.twitter.com/RBLsA2IVDf — Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) May 12, 2020

Chilliwack Search and Rescue recovered the body of a cliff diver at Teskey Rock in Chilliwack, on the Vedder River, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The person had jumped into the water the evening before and didn’t resurface. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)