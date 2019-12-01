UPDATE: Citizens continue search for elderly Maple Ridge man

Tjeerd ‘Ted’ Vanderveen was last seen on Thursday

Tjeerd ‘Ted’ Vanderveen was last seen on video surveillance heading to the Ferguson Trails area. (Contributed)

A group of concerned Whonnock citizens are continuing the search today for a missing Maple Ridge senior.

Around 20 people met at Ruskin Hall this morning to plan out their search of the trails where Tjeerd ‘Ted’ Vanderveen has gone missing.

His niece Candace Koch said one group is fanning out along the trails while another group are handing out flyers near the trails and spreading the word on social media.

Vanderveen’s daughter, Julia Marsden said on a Facebook site dedicated to the search, that searchers started along the Ferguson Trail this morning. She added that after further review of a neighbour’s surveillance footage of Vanderveen heading out on his walk, that “we now have no evidence he was seen on the road on the other side of the trail and it’s likely he’s still in there.”

READ MORE: Police lift search for missing Maple Ridge senior, family and neighbours continue

RCMP say that Vanderveen left his home in the 26500-block of 112th Avenue, at 10:45 a.m., Nov. 28, to go for a walk in the Ferguson Trails area, a location well-known to him.

Since then the Ridge Meadows RCMP along with Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue, police dog services, the Air One police helicopter, friends and neighbours have been searching for the 72-year-old Maple Ridge man.

Police called off their search on Saturday.

Rick Laing of Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue said that even though the ground search has been officially suspended, police will continue their investigation as a missing persons case.

Koch said that her uncle is now being referred to by search volunteers affectionately as Uncle Ted.

“We are still holding out hope that Uncle Ted will be found and very much appreciate everyone’s help, thoughts and prayers,” said Koch as she urged people in the Whonnock, Webster’s Corner and Thornhill communities to check their properties.

Vanderveen is suffering from dementia and described as:

• elderly white man;

• slim build;

• short grey hair;

• wearing a turquoise coat, jeans, black boots, and a black tuque and black gloves.

He responds to the name ‘Ted.’

Police are asking anyone with any information or if they have seen him to call 911.

Anyone wishing to help in the search can go to the Uncle Ted Search Info Group on Facebook.

