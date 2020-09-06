UPDATE: Evicted 86-year-old has been given accomodation

Maple Ridge mayor met with elderly man who was put out of his apartment

City hall went to work Saturday morning, to find housing for an 86-year-old man who had been evicted from his apartment in Maple Ridge.

Lloyd Shewchuk, who has health problems, was evicted from his place at Royal Crescent Estates on Friday afternoon. He said a family member who has lived with him created conflict with other residents in the building. That family member is now in jail, he added. Still, the eviction went through.

READ ALSO: 86-year-old man evicted from Maple Ridge apartment

Shewchuk said he had no place to go, and has had no luck finding a place to live in the tight rental market in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. But the contents of his home were piled beside the street by a bailiff’s movers.

“Like many in our community, I read the news regarding Dr. Shewchuk’s eviction with concern,” said Mayor Mike Morden. “In reaching out to various parties to learn more, I ended up meeting with Dr. Shewchuk last (Saturday) evening.”

He said the senior was evicted lawfully.

“Being mindful of privacy, I can report that the eviction was lawful and that decisions were made under very difficult circumstances,” said Morden. “Addiction is not selective – it is a significant social problem that impacts many. Part of the solution is ensuring timely access to assessment and appropriate resources.”

He noted Sunday morning Dr. Shewchuk now has temporary accommodation while he looks for a new home.

“My thanks go to those that lent assistance and continue to help him. Thanks are also due to our Community Safety Team at the city and the Salvation Army for their prompt response,” said Morden. “It was good to see an aspect of our city’s Community Social Safety Initiative deliver on its intended objective.

“Through the CSSI , our council is working to support those struggling with addiction and their families, but also mindful that also our community need to feel and be safe for all,” said Morden. “An effective social safety net is the key to the well being of all of our citizens.”

 


