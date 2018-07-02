UPDATE: Female driver injured in targeted shooting in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road closed in both directions while police investiaged.

UPDATE: 1:35 p.m.

A woman involved in a single vehicle collision along Old Dewdney Trunk Road in Pitt Meadows was shot, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Police believe it was a targeted, isolated shooting. She was taken to hospital.

@RidgeRCMP confirm a female driver was the victim of a targeted, isolated shooting in Pitt Meadows. Old Dewdney Trunk rd is closed between Lougheed & Reichenbach for investigation. Victim was transported to hospital. More on Tuesday. — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) July 2, 2018

Some reports indicated the collision, which may have involved a power pole, occurred late Sunday or early Monday, near Hopcott Premium Meats.

Old Dewdney Trunk Road was closed in both directions between Lougheed Highway and Reichenbach Road as police investigated.

