UPDATE: Female driver injured in targeted shooting in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road closed in both directions while police investiaged.

  • Jul. 2, 2018 11:21 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 1:35 p.m.

A woman involved in a single vehicle collision along Old Dewdney Trunk Road in Pitt Meadows was shot, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Police believe it was a targeted, isolated shooting. She was taken to hospital.

Some reports indicated the collision, which may have involved a power pole, occurred late Sunday or early Monday, near Hopcott Premium Meats.

Old Dewdney Trunk Road was closed in both directions between Lougheed Highway and Reichenbach Road as police investigated.

