Update: Highway 1 eastbound still closed near Hope due to accident involving semi-truck

On Tuesday afternoon (April 5), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident. (Hope Fire Department/Facebook)On Tuesday afternoon (April 5), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident. (Hope Fire Department/Facebook)
Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. (DriveBC/Twitter)Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. (DriveBC/Twitter)

Update 8:43 p.m.

According to DriveBC, Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. It is unknown if any fatalities occurred.

Major delays are still expected and there is no estimated time of re-opening.

Updates to follow.

Drivers hoping to pass through Laidlaw should start planning alternative routes, according to the Hope Fire Department.

On Tuesday afternoon (April 25), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters are currently on scene and “motorists are advised to avoid the area west of Hope.”

Drivers can use Highway 7 as an alternative route.

READ MORE: No injuries reported during semi-truck fire on Klassen Road

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireHopetrans-canada highway

Previous story
PHOTOS: Maple Ridge celebrates Earth Day at Memorial Peace Park

Just Posted

Hundreds of people filled Memorial Peace Park on Saturday to participate in the Earth Day celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Maple Ridge celebrates Earth Day at Memorial Peace Park

Animo Battlefield Fight League fighters. (Special to The News)
Autographs by BFL fighters at free event in Maple Ridge

Former European surgeon Bill Jakobs and MP Marc Dalton. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man was a surgeon in Europe, forced into new career in Canada

Dan Mikolay, Maple Ridge’s Wildsafe B.C. community coordinator at last year’s Goodbye Chums event. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)
Say farewell to the fry at KEEPS event in Maple Ridge