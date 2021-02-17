Highway 5 from Hope to Merritt is closed to southbound traffic due to a vehicle incident Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (DriveBC photo)

UPDATE: Highway 5 southbound moving again following vehicle incident

Southbound lanes were closed overnight, reopened after police investigation and vehicle recovery

Update: 9:30 a.m.

Update: 8:00 a.m.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. this morning, Highway 5 southbound traffic began moving again. This comes after a vehicle incident closed southbound lanes between Hope and Merritt for about 14 hours.

At approximately midnight a detour became available.

At about 1 a.m., a police investigation was still underway, with vehicle recovery in progress.

No further information is known at this time.

Original:

Highway 5 is closed to southbound traffic due to a vehicle incident between Hope and Merritt Wednesday evening.

DriveBC reported the incident at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 17. The incident took place between Exit 286 to Merritt and Exit 183 to Peers Creek Road. Southbound traffic is closed from Merritt to Hope for 102 kilometres.

An assessment is in progress and a detour is in effect via Highway 1 and Highway 3.

An estimated time of reopening is not available as of 6 p.m. DriveBC will provide its next update at 7 p.m.

Driving

