The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, as well as Langley RCMP and the Lower Mainland district’s forensic’s team are on scene in a Willoughby neighbourhood Friday (Oct. 21) morning. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, as well as Langley RCMP and the Lower Mainland district’s forensic’s team are on scene in a Willoughby neighbourhood Friday (Oct. 21) morning. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

UPDATE: IHIT investigating fatal shooting in Langley

Reports of deadly Lower Mainland shooting has police teams in suburban area known as Willoughby

Details are still limited, but the homicide team has been deployed to Langley following a shooting in Willoughby about 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Langley RCMP were called to the 7700-block of 211B Street, where they found an adult suffering from gunshot wounds, explained Cpl. Holly Largy.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act,” Largy said.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for what she describes as “a significant amount of time.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed and will be working in partnership with Langley RCMP.

A short time later, a Ford F150 fully engulfed in flames was located in the area of 232nd Street and 76th Avenue.

“Police are requesting any witnesses who may have seen the vehicle or have dash camera footage of a F-F150 driving erratically (possibly with the lights off) to please contact investigators at IHIT,” Largy elaborated, explaining that police are currently in the evidence gathering phase.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should they wish to remain anonymous, they can call CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

.
THIS SUMMER: Langley shooting spree took place over five hours: IHIT
.
Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITLangleyPolice

 

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, as well as Langley RCMP and the Lower Mainland district’s forensic’s team are on scene in a Willoughby neighbourhood Friday (Oct. 21) morning. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, as well as Langley RCMP and the Lower Mainland district’s forensic’s team are on scene in a Willoughby neighbourhood Friday (Oct. 21) morning. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, as well as Langley RCMP and the Lower Mainland district’s forensic’s team are on scene in a Willoughby neighbourhood Friday (Oct. 21) morning. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, as well as Langley RCMP and the Lower Mainland district’s forensic’s team are on scene in a Willoughby neighbourhood Friday (Oct. 21) morning. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
At last, rain in Vancouver and elsewhere, but much more needed to break B.C. drought

Just Posted

Former city of Anita Place Tent City was closed and the site has been turned into a park. (The News files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident wary of politicians taking credit for homeless camp closure

Hudson Campbell and Katie Sullivan were elected as the two school board trustees for Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows trustee becomes youngest official in 2022 elections

Halloween Days will provide opportunities to donate to the October food drive that Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association does each year. (Downtown Maple Ridge BIA/The News)
Downtown Maple Ridge BIA hosts multi-day Halloween celebration

Haley Dustan, left, and her mother Liz. (Special to The News)
Blood drive for Maple Ridge cancer patient