Update: Man seriously injured in truck, car crash in Surrey

Car demolished in morning crash with truck at 104th Avenue and 144th Street

A car was demolished in a crash with a truck at 104th Avenue and 144th Street early Friday morning. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Police say the man who was driving a Toyota Corolla that was demolished in a crash with a Ford F-250 in Guildford was taken to hospital with “serious, potentially life-altering” injuries.

The crash happened at 6 a.m. Friday, April 12 at 104th Avenue and 144th Street is expected to cause traffic delays this morning.

“There will be road closures for quite some time I think,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said. “The investigation into the collision is in its early stages. Investigators are seeking witnesses who observed the collision, or who observed the vehicles prior to the collision, to contact the Surrey RCMP. Investigators are also seeking any available dash-cam video.”

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Services are trying to determine what led to the crash.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The scene in Guildford at 144/104 right now. White car completely destroyed. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/YzjB6OEolJ — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) April 12, 2019

ALERT: MVA at 104 Ave & 144 all directions blocked use alternate route #SurreyBC ^ts — Surrey Traffic (@SurreyTraffic) April 12, 2019



