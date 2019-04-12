A car was demolished in a crash with a truck at 104th Avenue and 144th Street early Friday morning. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Update: Man seriously injured in truck, car crash in Surrey

Car demolished in morning crash with truck at 104th Avenue and 144th Street

Police say the man who was driving a Toyota Corolla that was demolished in a crash with a Ford F-250 in Guildford was taken to hospital with “serious, potentially life-altering” injuries.

The crash happened at 6 a.m. Friday, April 12 at 104th Avenue and 144th Street is expected to cause traffic delays this morning.

“There will be road closures for quite some time I think,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said. “The investigation into the collision is in its early stages. Investigators are seeking witnesses who observed the collision, or who observed the vehicles prior to the collision, to contact the Surrey RCMP. Investigators are also seeking any available dash-cam video.”

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Services are trying to determine what led to the crash.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

 

Traffic camera image shows the scene of a crash at 104th Avenue and 144th Street on April 12 at 6:39 a.m. (Photo: Surrey Traffic Management Centre)

Previous story
Four-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge
Next story
Mat Program offers a way off streets

Just Posted

Business park’s next phases will look better: Dingwall

Pitt Meadows council endorses ‘campus style’ for Onni development

Letter: ‘My life on Royal Crescent’

‘Allowing shelters to disrupt a neighbourhood is a travesty.’

Threatful wins national wrestling championship

Maple Ridge Rambler known for her dedication

Mat Program offers a way off streets

Four Maple Ridge churches take turns opening doors

Gas prices hit $1.68 a litre as record highs continue in Metro Vancouver

GasBuddy.com analysts expect prices to dip in the next two days as Washington refinery ramps up

Maple Ridge son finds father thanks to DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

Update: Man seriously injured in truck, car crash in Surrey

Car demolished in morning crash with truck at 104th Avenue and 144th Street

Hop on: BC Ferries announces 89 extra Easter sailings

70 of those sailing between Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

McGill drops Redmen name, citing pain caused to Indigenous students

‘Today, “Redmen” is widely acknowledged as an offensive term for Indigenous peoples’

5 to start your day

‘Freak’ mudslide north of White Rock suspends passenger trains, gas prices spike – again, and more

VIDEO: Week’s rest prepares Giants for WHL finals

G-Men advance to Western Conference finals in Langley next Friday, after 4-0 series win over Royals

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Most Read