Police attended the WIllow Point Tim Hortons for a reported shooting incident. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

UPDATE: Man shot, Police Service Dog stabbed and killed in dramatic incident in Campbell River

Independent Investigations Office takes over charge of police-involved shooting incident

A suspect was shot and pronounced dead on the scene and a Police Service Dog was stabbed and killed in an incident in Campbell River July 8.

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident near Campbell River that resulted in the death of a male and a RCMP Police Service Dog.

Just before 9 a.m. on July 8, a member from the Campbell River RCMP attempted to stop a vehicle in relation to an outstanding warrant, says a statement released by Dawn Roberts, Drector in charge – BC RCMP Communications.

“It is reported that the vehicle failed to stopped and fled the area,” the release says. “Members notified dispatch and its description was provided to other police officers in the area.

“A short time later the suspect vehicle was located in a Tim Hortons parking lot in the 2000 block of the South Island Highway in Campbell River. A police officer boxed in the vehicle and then a confrontation occurred between the suspect and the police officer, who had a Police Service Dog. During the interaction a Police Service Dog was stabbed and killed, and the suspect was shot and was pronounced deceased on scene. The Police Dog Handler was also treated for a knife wound. No other persons were injured.”

The IIO BC has been notified and will be investigating the actions of police. The area has been cordoned off in anticipation of their arrival.

The BC RCMP will release additional information about the Police Service Dog later today.

The RCMP noted that “all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.”

For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit its website at www.iiobc.ca

This story was updated at 1:20 p.m. July 8. Watch for more developments.

