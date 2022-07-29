UPDATE: Maple Ridge cooling centre to stay open until Sunday

Irelyn runs through rings of spraying water at the spray park at Albion on a hot July 21 day. (Neil Corbett/The News)

The City of Maple Ridge will be extending the dates of the cooling centre at the Greg Moore Youth Centre.

Due to hot temperatures that Environment Canada now expects to plague the Lower Mainland until Sunday, the cooling centre will be now remain open until 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. However, there will be no shuttle bus service over the weekend.

Initially the cooling centre was only supposed to stay open until Friday.

Temperatures reached 28 C by 1 p.m. in Pitt Meadows on Friday, July 29. Environment Canada is predicting temperatures to stay in the range of 26 C and 27 C during the day by the water and 32 C to 35 C inland, until Monday, Aug. 1, when clouds are expected to roll in overnight and bring with them the possibility of showers next week.

“A strong ridge of high pressure continues to bring a heat wave to British Columbia this week. The pattern change is expected early next week, as an upper trough brings a cooler airmass,” read the warning by the government agency.

The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening, advised Environment Canada. The coolest time of the day will be near sunrise.

Metro Vancouver is continuing an Air Quality Advisory for eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley because of high concentrations of ground-level ozone that are expected to persist into the weekend.

The cooling centre in Maple Ridge will be open from 11- 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, with shuttle service to and from the centre ending Friday, July 29.

Pets are also welcome – as long as they remain on a leash and in control of the owner.

Most at risk of extreme heat, according to Environment Canada, are young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Heat related illness can include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

The Greg Moore Youth Centre is located at 11925 Haney Pl., downtown Maple Ridge.

