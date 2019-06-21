Geoff Dunsire with his kidney donor Debi Pearce at the Kidney Walk in Surrey earlier this month. (Contributed)

UPDATE: Maple Ridge man’s kidney donation a success

Both Geoff Dunsire and donor Debi Pearce doing well

Maple Ridge’s Geoff Dunsire has successfully received his second organ transplant, and is recovering in Vancouver General Hospital.

The Maple Ridge woman who donated her kidney to Geoff, Debi Pearce, went home on Friday afternoon, after making the donation on Wednesday morning. Dunsire is already up and walking.

“Everything went great, and they’re doing really well,” said Tracey Dunsire, the recipient’s mother.

She can’t believe her son’s long medical ordeal is coming to an end.

Dunsire is believed to have had an adverse reaction to a hepatitis B vaccination. It left him with a liver disease he has had since the age of 13, and it caused him serious health problems starting at the age of 25. He has had kidney failure, been on life support, lost his vision and has been paralyzed.

After Wednesday’s surgery, Geoff did 12 hours in recovery, and has regular blood work, as doctors watch closely for symptoms of rejection.

He has already had a liver transplant.

But Tracey said she can’t believe that the dialysis that left him completely exhausted three times every week appears to finally be behind him.

Pearce has become an advocate for organ donation. She and Geoff did the Fraser Valley Kidney Walk on June 2 in Surrey’s Holland Park, and she was the top fundraiser with approximately $7,500 raised for the Kidney Foundation.

B.C. Transplant wants to tell the story of Geoff’s ordeal, and recruit Pearce as an ambassador. She decided to get involved as a donor after meeting the Dunsires as their realtor.

“She’s quite a woman,” said Tracey.

Both women, now close friends, plan to volunteer for the Kidney Foundation and B.C. Transplant.

“That’s our next chapter,” said Tracey.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. temporarily halts resource development to protect caribou
Next story
Canada and U.S. to add preclearance options for land, sea, rail travellers

Just Posted

UPDATE: Maple Ridge man’s kidney donation a success

Both Geoff Dunsire and donor Debi Pearce doing well

Initiative provides mental health for younger kids

Youth Wellness Centre has a new temporary home

On to Prague with Junior Team Canada

Ball hockey players from Ridge Meadows association

Mission Thrift Store turns 20 in Maple Ridge

$6,000 in cash and a Cloisonné vase two of the interesting finds over the past two decades

Maple Ridge MP, political opponents spout about pipeline expansion

Too slow for Conservative, step backward says Green

WATCH: Chinook go free at the ARMS Father’s Day Fish Release

The annual release has been taking place for about 20 years

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

Airplane crash-lands in field near Lower Mainland airport

The student and instructor on board walked away from the damaged plane uninjured

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Delta police looking for witnesses, video of fatal Deltaport Way crash

One man was killed in a fiery crash involving two semi-trailers on Thursday, June 13

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Most Read