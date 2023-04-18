A stabbing incident at a Maple Ridge home sent three individuals to hospital on Saturday morning. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

UPDATE: Maple Ridge stabbing result of targeted home invasion

The incident happened Saturday morning on Garden Street, sending 3 people to hospital

Ridge Meadows RCMP continue to investigate a tragic situation on Saturday morning that led to three individuals being stabbed in a targeted home invasion.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that the call of a home invasion first came in at approximately 1:30 a.m. on April 15, which RCMP and Police Dog Services responded to.

“The scene was held by police until a search warrant was executed by the Ridge Meadows RCMP IST and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services Team,” said Klaussner.

A stabbing incident at 12043 Garden Street sent three individuals to hospital on the morning of April 15. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

BC Emergency Health Services transported three individuals to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Police believe this to be a targeted incident and there is no further threat to public safety at this time,” said Klaussner.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP is asking that anyone with information or footage of the area please contact them at 604-463-6251.

