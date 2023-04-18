UPDATE: Maple Ridge stabbing result of targeted home invasion

The incident happened Saturday morning on Garden Street, sending 3 people to hospital

A stabbing incident at a Maple Ridge home sent three individuals to hospital on Saturday morning. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP continue to investigate a tragic situation on Saturday morning that led to three individuals being stabbed in a targeted home invasion.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge stabbing sends 3 people to hospital

Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that the call of a home invasion first came in at approximately 1:30 a.m. on April 15, which RCMP and Police Dog Services responded to.

“The scene was held by police until a search warrant was executed by the Ridge Meadows RCMP IST and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services Team,” said Klaussner.

BC Emergency Health Services transported three individuals to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Police believe this to be a targeted incident and there is no further threat to public safety at this time,” said Klaussner.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP is asking that anyone with information or footage of the area please contact them at 604-463-6251.