Update: Missing man from Pitt Meadows found safe

RCMP thank the public for their help

Kevin Goossen, last seen in Pitt Meadows on Tuesday, April 27, has been found. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP have found a man reported missing from Pitt Meadows.

In an online post at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night, April 28, RCMP said Kevin Goossen was found safe and sound.

Great News!!! Kevin Goossen, the man reported missing earlier today, has been found safe and sound. Many, many thanks to all who shared the post 🙏 Posted by Ridge Meadows RCMP on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Police first put out a plea just after 3 p.m. that same day, asking for the public to help locate Goossen .

READ MORE: Police looking for man last seen in Pitt Meadows

Goossen, they said, was last seen carrying a six pack of Pepsi Cola while walking eastbound in the 19200 block area of Lougheed Highway at around 11 p.m. the evening before.

Pitt MeadowsRCMP