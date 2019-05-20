All westbound traffic on Highway 1 was stopped at exit 146 near Herrling Island after 11 a.m. on May 20 after a multi-vehicle crash. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Chilliwack

First responders on scene with multiple patients from four vehicles involved in westbound lanes

Victoria Day travelling may prove to be a challenge as first responders dealt with a crash on Highway 1 east of Chilliwack on Monday morning.

RCMP, fire crews and BC Ambulance were dispatched at approximately 11 a.m. to a report of a motor vehicle incident near the Herrling Island exit in the westbound lanes.

Dispatch reported the crash was between a semi and an SUV.

The first crew on scene reported multiple patients. By 11:15 a.m. crews were ordered to set up a landing zone for an air ambulance.

Drive BC reported that all traffic is being held westbound at exit 146.

See www.theprogress.com for updates if they become available.

