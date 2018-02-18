Update: Highway 97C reopened following multi-vehicle incident

Highway 97C is closed to eastbound traffic near Pennask Summit following an incident Sunday afternon

Eastbound traffic on Highway 97C is at a stand still following a vehicle incident Sunday afternoon. (DriveBC Webcam photo)

Update: 4:18 p.m.

Highway 97C is now opening following a multiple vehicle collision that closed the highway to eastbound traffic near Pennask Summit.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. and unconfirmed reports suggest that nine or more vehicles were involved in the incident.

Update: 3 p.m.

A medical helicopter is en route to the scene of a multiple vehicle collision that closed a section of Highway 97C eastbound traffic near Pennask Summit.

Emergency personnel are on scene and preliminary reports suggest one person is injured.

The Okanagan Connector, Highway 97C, is closed to eastbound traffic following a multipe vehicle accient near Pennask Summit.

DriveBC says the highway is closed four kilometres west of the summit in a release issued at 2:16 p.m.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening as the incident assessment is in progress.

No detours are available. Traffic is urged to consider using an alternate route.

