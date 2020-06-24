Emergency crews are on scene eastbound on Highway 1 near Prest Road where a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. See more photos at end of story. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

RCMP looking for dash-cam footage of the incident that happened eastbound near Prest

A pedestrian was struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack, resulting in the closure of the eastbound lanes of the highway on Wednesday.

Fraser Valley Traffic Services (FVTS) is now looking for any dash-cam footage of the incident.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. on June 24 in between Prest and Gibson roads.

There is a report of at least one person in an ambulance. There is no word yet on injuries but an Air Ambulance arrived on the scene at 12:30 p.m.

RCMP is rerouting all eastbound highway traffic at Prest Road.

Before 12:30 p.m. RCMP also blocked the westbound passing lane, and there were reports that all westbound traffic was also being rerouted along with the eastbound traffic.

FVTS in Chilliwack has carriage of the investigation and anyone with information about this collision, including any dash camera footage, is asked to call FVTS at 604-702-4039.

See www.theprogress.com for more details as they become available.

 

Emergency crews are on scene eastbound on Highway 1 near Prest Road where a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Emergency crews are on scene eastbound on Highway 1 near Prest Road where a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Emergency crews are on scene eastbound on Highway 1 near Prest Road where a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Highway 1 eastbound near Banford Road in Chilliwack at noon on June 24, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Most Read