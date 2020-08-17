UPDATE: No new cases of COVID-19 reported at Maple Ridge Seniors Village

Staff at the facility are awaiting further direction from Fraser Health

After 13 days, all tests for COVID-19 have come back negative at Maple Ridge Seniors Village. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

No new COVID-19 cases have been reported at Maple Ridge Seniors Village.

After 13 days of enhanced control measures at the facility, the leadership team at Maple Ridge Seniors Village announced on Sunday that all swabs given to staff and residents have come back negative for the virus and that no one is exhibiting any symptoms.

On Aug. 4 a staff member tested positive for the virus.

READ MORE: Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Maple Ridge Seniors Village

After the outbreak was declared, staff at the facility, owned by Retirement Concepts, immediately stopped all family visitations and group activities, dining rooms were also closed at the facility and deliveries, including medications, groceries and gifts, had to be dropped off at the front desk where they were sanitized before being delivered to a resident.

A Fraser Health rapid response team was dispatched to the site and a media spokesperson advised that the outbreak was limited to the long-term care unit.

RELATED: Seniors to receive up to $500 in promised COVID-19 emergency aid in early July

The facility, located at 119 Avenue and 222 Street, provides long-term care, assisted living and independent living for seniors.

The staff member, who has been in self-isolation at home, has since been cleared by The Fraser Health Authority.

“We know everyone is anxious to get back to being able to see their loved ones and we are working hard to keep everyone safe and healthy so we can make that happen again,” read the online post that advised residents and their families that they are now awaiting further direction from the Fraser Health Authority.

Maple Ridge Seniors Village is still listed on Fraser Health’s outbreak list that was updated on Monday, Aug. 17.

When an outbreak is deemed over Fraser Health will remove the facility from the list.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusmaple ridgeseniors housing