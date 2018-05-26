UPDATE: One dead, two in hospital after Highway 1 crash near Bridal Falls

Closure expected to last hours, while drivers are told to take detours

Highway 1 was closed in both directions east of Bridal Falls near Hope following a fatal crash.

Lower Mainland District RCMP say they believe an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane Saturday morning, killing the passenger in the westbound vehicle.

The two drivers were taken to hospital by air ambulance in critical condition.

Drive BC said drivers should expect heavy delays, as the road isn’t expected to reopen until sometime between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Highway 9 and Highway 7 are being recommended as detours.

– with files from The Canadian Press

Previous story
Pitt Meadows Gun Club negotiating with neighbours
Next story
CP rail workers give strike notice

Just Posted

Early On: Waiting for tomatoes and kids to bloom

I finally planted my tomatoes last weekend. I waited for just the… Continue reading

Pitt Meadows Gun Club negotiating with neighbours

Hours of shooting, special events and lead management on the table

Being Young: A prescription for wellness

‘People drawn to animals because we are social creatures.’

Suspicious vehicle fire closes Harris Rd.

An Air One helicopter was circling the scene.

B.C. Ferries cancels Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen sailings over propulsion problem

11:00 ferry now good to go, but lines anticipated

Mad Hatters ‘celebrate’ mental illness

Event Saturday in Maple Ridge.

B.C. VIEWS: Our poverty reduction plan is already in place

NDP has another promise it needs to appear to keep

No more Canada Day parade at Canada Place

Annual Vancouver parade has been cancelled due to costs

UPDATE: One dead, two in hospital after Highway 1 crash near Bridal Falls

Closure expected to last hours, while drivers are told to take detours

Pedestrian dead after early morning Vancouver crash

Collision happened on Cambie Street around 3 a.m.

WestJet pilot strike averted as parties agree to mediation

Pilots had warned they could go on strike starting May 19

One dead, one injured after being struck by train in Chilliwack

Police are continuing to investigate

Out of control wildfire prompts restriction around Allie Lake

One of the first large wildfires of the 2018 season is blazing out of control

VIDEO: Pipeline supporters rally across B.C.

Langley event one of five held in B.C.

Most Read