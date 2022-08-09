UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of BC Hydro customers in Maple Ridge

Only a handful still without power

BC Hydro has restored power to a large area of Maple Ridge.

Electricity went out at 3,762 homes Tuesday morning, Aug. 9.

The area affected was from east of 216 Street and west of 244 Street, and from south of 129 Avenue to north of Lougheed Highway.

BC Hydro is now reporting that only a handful of customers are still without power.

Along the 22400 block of 129 Avenue there are five homes without power due to trees down across wires.

There are less than five people without power in the 22500 block of Lee Avenue and less than five in the 11700 block of 229 Street – both of which are still under investigation.

BC Hydro has scheduled some planned outages across the city starting on Thursday, Aug. 11.

For more information go to bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-list-planned.html#planned-521980323.

