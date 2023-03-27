UPDATE: ‘Prank call’ from 12-year-old in Maple Ridge led to Hatzic Middle School lockdown

Hatzic Middle School was on lockdown on Monday (March 27) as Mission RCMP investigated a phone call threat. / Dillon White Photo Hatzic Middle School was on lockdown on Monday (March 27) as Mission RCMP investigated a phone call threat. / Dillon White Photo Hatzic Middle School was on lockdown on Monday (March 27) as Mission RCMP investigated a phone call threat. / Dillon White Photo Hatzic Middle School was on lockdown on Monday (March 27) as Mission RCMP investigated a phone call threat. / Dillon White Photo

Students of Hatzic Middle School went home at their regularly scheduled time after a lockdown disrupted their Monday afternoon (March 27).

The Mission middle school went into lockdown at approximately 12:45 p.m. while Mission RCMP investigated a phone call from someone threatening to attack the school.

Police say the call was made by a 12 year-old girl in Maple Ridge who has no known ties to Hatzic Middle School.

“At this time, there is no indication that there was any intent to carry out the threat and it appears to have been an extremely irresponsible prank call,” Mission RCMP said in a news release.

Police say officers checked each classroom was safe while other investigators pursued the source of the threat.

The lockdown was reduced to a ‘hold and secure’ at 2:15 p.m. Mission District 75 superintendent Angus Wilson said in a tweet that the lockdown was a precautionary measure.

An email was sent to parents and guardians by Mission Public Schools later in the afternoon informing them that students would be dismissed at the regular 3:06 p.m. time.

Monday March 27 12:45: Please be advised that as a precautionary measure, Hatzic Middle School is on a lockdown while the RCMP investigate a general threat. Expect an update shortly. #SD75 — Angus Wilson (@AngusSD75) March 27, 2023

2:15pm Monday Mar 27 Update on HMS: The Lockdown has been reduced to a Hold and Secure at this point. Expect a further update shortly. #SD75 — Angus Wilson (@AngusSD75) March 27, 2023

During the lockdown, no one was allowed in or out of the building. Concerned parents gathered near the school while police attended the scene.

“This was obviously a stressful day for students, staff and parents at the school,” says Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP. “We’re thankful that it ended well, and we commend the staff and administration at the school for their efforts in keeping students calm and safe.”

The Mission detachment’s youth liaison officer will be meeting with staff and students at Hatzic Middle School on March 28 to answer questions and provide support.

Mission and Ridge Meadows RCMP will continue an investigation. They will work with the girl that made the threat to help her understand the consequences of making this type of call.

