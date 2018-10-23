UPDATE: Sagmoen to stand trial, bail sought

Sagmoen, whose charges were split into three separate matters, has been in custody since Oct. 2017

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is escorted into a British Columbia Sheriff Service vehicle as rallier shout “No more stolen sisters” marking the end of the first day of his preliminary inquiry in Vernon Law Courts Monday, Oct. 22. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

UPDATE: 4:36 p.m. Oct. 23

After a two-day preliminary inquiry in Vernon Law Courts, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was committed to stand trial on the matter before the court by Judge Jeremy Guild.

Following a seven month respite, Sagmoen, born 1980, appeared in Vernon Law Courts Oct. 22-23 for a preliminary inquiry, upon the culmination of which defence Lisa Helps put forward a bail application. However, the lack of time to complete that application forced the matter to be adjourned to the judicial case manager’s office to set a date for continuation. He will appear next at 9:30 a.m. in provincial courtroom 201 Wednesday, Oct. 24.

At a previous hearing, Sagmoen’s charges were separated into three different matters. Sagmoen will appear Dec. 10 for the second matter and for trial on a third matter Dec. 13. In February, Provincial Court Judge Mark Takahashi granted bail for those two cases but denied bail on the matter for which Sagmoen appeared this week.

Evidence presented by both crown prosecutor Juan O’Quinn and defence during the inquiry is withheld due to a court-ordered publication ban.

Sagmoen faces eight counts including disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; possession of a controlled substance and mischief not in excess of $5,000. Sagmoen is also in custody for a separate matter in Maple Ridge.

The rally is in support of missing women in the area, which includes Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and 18-year-old Vernon woman Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on the Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen’s parents. No charges have been laid connected to her death and no suspects have been named by police.

Sagmoen has been in custody since his arrest in October 2017.

Helps entered not guilty pleas on all Vernon-area charges in February.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23

Crown and defence have completed their submissions in the matter of Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s preliminary inquiry.

Court reconvened Tuesday, Oct. 23 in Vernon Law Courts courtroom 201 with approximately 15 people in the public gallery.

After hearing submissions, which are withheld due to a court-ordered publication ban, Judge Jeremy Guild stood the matter down to 2 p.m. when he is expected to reach a decision on whether or not the matter will go to trial.

More to come.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22

The preliminary inquiry for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen has been adjourned for the day.

Crown prosecutor Juan O’Quinn said he expects the remainder of the inquiry to last most of Tuesday.

Following a brief afternoon break, court reconvened at 2 p.m. and saw a sizable increase in public attendance in the gallery, with roughly a dozen people compared to the morning session’s five.

Evidence presented by both the crown and defence Lisa Helps is withheld due to a court-ordered publication ban put into effect by Judge Jeremy Guild.

As Sagmoen was escorted out of the building and into British Columbia Sheriff Services’ care, the group that had previously been rallying on the courthouse steps gathered around the convoy to shout, “No more stolen sisters.”

Sagmoen’s inquiry will resume Tuesday, Oct. 23 in Vernon Law Courts.

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m. Oct. 22

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, clad in the judicial system-issued red garb with a trimmed beard and short hair, sat quietly in Vernon Law Courts Monday, Oct. 22.

The hearing, which began shortly after 10 a.m., saw submissions from defence Lisa Helps and crown prosecutor Juan O’Quinn. However, evidence arising from the hearing is withheld due to a court-ordered publication ban put into effect by Judge Jeremy Guild.

In the Canadian justice system, a preliminary inquiry is held in provincial court to determine whether or not there is enough evidence to justify a trial. Sagmoen’s inquiry is expected to wrap up Tuesday, Oct. 23.

As with many of Sagmoen’s previous appearances in Vernon, a rally is forming on the courthouse steps with chants of “no more stolen sisters.”

Jody Leon, an organizer of the rally, said “We’re basically coming here to raise the voice of no violence against women,” Leon said. “As the weather is good and people are able to, we’re getting a fairly good turn out for 45 minutes notice and we anticipate more. We have people coming from the coast, including well-known activist Bernie Williams who worked to advocate for violence against women with respect to the (Robert) Pickton issue.”

As of the morning break at 12:30 p.m., 10 people had joined together on the courthouse steps.

Court will reconvene at 2 p.m.

Original: 5 a.m. Oct. 22

After a seven month respite, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, born 1980, will appear in Vernon Law Courts today, Oct. 22, for a preliminary inquiry.

At a previous hearing, Sagmoen’s charges were separated into three different matters. Following the preliminary inquiry, which is scheduled for two days in court, Sagmoen will appear next Dec. 10 for the second matter and for trial on a third matter Dec. 13.

Sagmoen faces eight counts including disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; possession of a controlled substance and mischief not in excess of $5,000. Sagmoen is also in custody for a separate matter in Maple Ridge.

At many of Sagmoen’s previous appearances, a group has rallied on the courthouse steps with signs that read “No More Stolen Sisters” in support of missing North Okanagan-Shuswap women.

Missing women in the area include Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and 18-year-old Vernon woman Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on the Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen’s parents. No charges have been laid connected to her death and no suspects have been named by police.

Sagmoen remains remanded in custody. Lisa Helps, Sagmoen’s lawyer, entered not guilty pleas on all Vernon-area charges in February.

