UPDATE: Star Delta baseball player, 14, dies in hospital after suffering head injury

DELTA — A skilled young baseball player has died in hospital after suffering a serious head injury.

Tsawwassen resident Kyle Losse played for the Delta Tigers, a triple-A team that includes players from North Delta, Ladner and Tsawwassen.

A Grade 8 student at South Delta Secondary, Kyle was taken off life support Tuesday (Jan. 23) and died at around lunchtime, according to Tigers head coach Cam Frick, who was told the news by Kyle’s father in a Facebook message.

An exact cause of the teen’s death is not publicly known at this time.

Frick said Kyle, 14, was a very good baseball player – “maybe the top Grade 8 player in the province” in coaching circles, he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tigers’ Twitter account posted a message saying, “Today we lost an amazing young man and ballplayer. Please keep the Losse family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Kyle’s teammates were told of his hospitalization on Monday evening, during a practice that was then cancelled.

“That was the toughest thing ever, telling the team last night. We’re shocked,” said Frick.

On Monday, a page titled “RIP Kyle Losse” was created on Gofundme.com by Ben Lock, “dedicated to the family of the 14-year-old Kyle Losse who passed away on January 22.”

South Delta Secondary principal Terry Ainge wrote a letter to school parents on Tuesday.

“I am writing to you today with sad news,” Ainge wrote. “A current South Delta Secondary student has sustained a serious injury and is on life support.

“In an attempt to respect the family’s privacy we will not be providing names or details at this time,” Ainge said in the letter.

In Ainge’s letter to parents, he said administrators started their school day “by connecting with staff and students to share that this student was on life support. We provided students with the opportunity to talk about their thoughts and feelings with both teachers and a counselor as needed. The school was provided with additional District staff to facilitate these supports.

“During situations like this, it is important to be aware of the various roles social media can play,” Ainge added. “We understand and appreciate expressions of empathy and support. On the other hand, rumors and speculation are not helpful to the family at this time. Please remind your child of the appropriate use of social media.”



