UPDATE: Steven Page Maple Ridge concert rescheduled

Former Barenaked Ladies frontman will be at The ACT in November

Steven Page will be performing at The ACT in Maple Ridge in November. (JD Scarcliff/Special to The News)

Former Barenaked Ladies front man, Steven Page, has rescheduled his concert in Maple Ridge.

Page will now be performing at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the ACT Arts Centre.

Initially the musician was supposed to kick off the arts centre’s season on Friday, Sept. 30.

However, the sold-out show at the Mainstage was cancelled, “due to artist illness,” said ACT executive director Curtis Pendleton.

“We don’t have enough time to replace the show with another one on the same date,” explained Pendleton.

“But our first theatre production the comedy, Mozart and Her Sister, is running in two shows the following Thanksgiving long weekend. With the postponement, Steven missed his chance to ’open‘ for Mozart,” she joked.

Jacqueline Leclerc, marketing and communications with the ACT, advised that current ticket holders are being notified right away and the new date has been updated to their website.

All ticket holders have had their tickets changed to the rescheduled date, she said, but they do have the option to contact the arts centre by the end of day Friday, Sept. 30to request a full refund if the new date does not work for them.

READ MORE: Steven Page concert in Maple Ridge cancelled

ALSO: Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page, to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Page, who co-founded the multiple award winning band Barenaked Ladies, was also set to play in Nanaimo at the Port Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and in Campbell River at the Tidemark on Thursday, Sept. 29 – before his West Coast dates were cancelled.

Page is on tour to promote his new solo album Excelsior that is being released on Friday, Sept. 30.

This is Page’s fifth solo album since embarking on a solo career in 2009.