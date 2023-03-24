UPDATE: Surrey police say missing woman found dead, criminality not a factor

She, 42, was last seen at 11:00 p.m.on Feb. 11

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP says the missing 42-year-old woman has been found dead in Delta. “Criminality is not believed to be a factor in her death,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn stated in a Surrey RCMP release Friday (March 24).

Black Press Media has removed the name of the missing woman from this story, for privacy.

Original story:

The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding the woman.

She, 42, was last seen by her family at 11:00 p.m. in the 7000-block of 123B Street on Feb. 11, 2023. She was reported missing the following day.

Delta police found her car, a grey 2006 Nissan Pathfinder, abandoned early Sunday morning in a northbound lane on the Alex Fraser Bridge.

She is described as a South Asian female, five-foot-five in height, 99 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information about her is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca



