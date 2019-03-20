A man has been airlifted to the hospital after an isothermal avalanche at SilverStar March 20. (Photo contributed)

UPDATE: Two avalanches confirmed at Okanagan ski resort, one in hospital

A man has been sent to hospital after an isothermal avalanche at SilverStar March 20

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

Shortly after one avalanche on the backside of SilverStar sent one man to the hospital, a second small slide occurred on the under the gondola.

Chantelle Deacon, communications and sponsorship manager, said the second slide occurred on a black diamond run below the gondola on the frontside of the mountain. No one was impacted by the second incident, and the frontside reopened Thursday morning.

BC Air Ambulance airlifted a man to Kelowna General Hospital after the initial isothermal avalanche on a double black diamond run on SilverStar’s Putnam Creek just after 12 p.m. Wednesday.

“We don’t know how severe the injuries are,” said Deacon. “All we know is that he was injured and taken by BC Air Ambulance.”

An isothermal avalanche means that all layers of the snowpack are at the same temperature, typically the freezing point, according to avalanche.org.

“We’ve never had this kind of avalanche happen at SilverStar before,” Deacon said. “As of right now, it is still under investigation.”

SilverStar’s backside, Putnam Creek has been closed to deal with the incident and will be closed until further notice. Deacon said no other runs are believed to be at risk of an avalanche.

The two small avalanches occurred the week leading up to SilverStar’s inaugural Seismic Mountain Festival March 22-31.

“Everything is still a go for the festival and we’re super excited,” Deacon said.

Read more: SilverStar’s new festival a ‘culinary paradise’

Temperatures are expected to cool over the weekend and reduce the risk of further avalanches, Deacon said. According to Environment Canada, Saturday will see a high of 10 C during the day and 4 C at night, followed by similar conditions until Wednesday.

Original: 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, March 20

An avalanche at SilverStar caused by the warm weather has sent one person to the hospital.

Due to warming in temperatures, an isothermal avalanche occurred at SilverStar Mountain Resort Wednesday afternoon, just after 12 p.m. on a double black diamond run located on SilverStar’s Putnam Creek. One man was involved in the incident and was transported to the hospital by BC Air Ambulance.

“We don’t know how severe the injuries are,” said Chantelle Deacon, communications and sponsorship manager. “All we know is that he was injured and taken by BC Air Ambulance.”

An isothermal avalanche means that all layers of the snowpack are at the same temperature, typically the freezing point, according to avalanche.org.

“We’ve never had this kind of avalanche happen at SilverStar before,” Deacon said. “As of right now, it is still under investigation.”

SilverStar’s backside, Putnam Creek has been closed to deal with the incident and will be closed until further notice. Deacon said no other runs are believed to be at risk of an avalanche.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Read more: Avalanche warning issued for all B.C. mountains

Read more: Highway 1 now open after avalanche


