Vehicle fire that broke out early Monday, Nov. 21 in a Watson Road townhouse complex “appears deliberately set,” according to Chilliwack Fire Department. (submitted photo)

UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Chilliwack vehicle fire at Watson Road townhouse ‘appears deliberately set’

No firefighter injuries but residents sent to hospital for smoke inhalation

An early-morning vehicle fire in Chilliwack that spread to a townhouse Monday appears to have been “deliberately set,” according to Chilliwack Fire Department.

Chilliwack crews rushed to the scene of a three-storey complex in the 450000-block of Watson Road after residents reported being awakened by the sounds of a vehicle on fire.

A total of 18 firefighters responded from Halls 1 and 4 to the incident that was called in at about 3:20 a.m on Nov. 21.

Upon arrival they found townhouse residents trying to fight the blaze with garden hoses.

“As fire crews were working to extinguish the fire on the exterior, occupants were still inside the townhouse unit, another team of firefighters quickly entered the unit and assisted with evacuation,” said assistant fire chief Mike Bourdon, in a release.

Residents who suffered smoke inhalation were transported to Chilliwack General Hospital by B.C. Ambulance Service for further observation.

There were no firefighter injuries and occupants in the townhouse complex were allowed to go back into their units shortly after the fire was extinguished.

“This fire appears deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.”

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca

