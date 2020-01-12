BC Ferries has canceled multiple sailings following a warning to travelers about a “high probability” that weather predicted to hit the Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver today will affect service. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

UPDATED: BC Ferries cancels several ferries Sunday following weather predictions

Many routes may be affected, BC Ferries warned in a Tweet

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings Sunday morning because of adverse weather with more updates to “come promptly” according to a tweet. BC Ferries had earlier warned travellers about a “high probability” that weather predicted to hit the Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver today will affect service.

Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

The 11 a.m., 12, 3 and 4 p.m. sailings leaving Swartz Bay have been cancelled. Also, the 1, 2, 5 and 6 p.m. ferries leaving Tsawwassen have been cancelled.

Tsawwassen – Duke Point (Nanaimo)

The 10:15 a.m., 12:45, 3:15 and 5:45 p.m. sailings leaving Tsawwassen are cancelled. Also, the 10:15 a.m., 12:45, 3:15 and 5:45 p.m. ferries leaving Duke Point have been cancelled.

Departure Bay (Nanaimo) – Horseshoe Bay

The 10:40 a.m., 1, 3:20 and 5:55 p.m. sailing departing from Departure Bay are cancelled. Also, the 10:40 a.m., 1, 3:45 and 6:35 p.m. ferries leaving Horseshow Bay have been cancelled.

“Wind warnings are in effect and travel on many of our routes may be affected,” BC Ferries said in an earlier tweet Sunday morning.

BC Ferries issued the warning after Environment Canada Saturday has issued various weather warnings for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Island.

Most immediately, they include a snowfall warning for several municipalities in Metro Vancouver for Sunday.

“Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster will see wet snow mixed with rain,” it reads. “Precipitation type will depend on proximity to the water, elevation, intensity and wind direction. As a result, lower accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are forecast for these cities.”

Travellers between Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria also experienced cancellations yesterday from adverse weather.

Stay tuned for updates throughout the day.

