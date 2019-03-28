Lee’s Teas products recalled. (Photo contributed)

Updated recall warning: Lee’s Tea recalled due to salmonella

The initial food recall warning that was issued on Thursday, March 21 was updated by CFIA Wednesday.

After a complete investigation, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s food safety is recalling Lee’s Tea nationally. The food recall warning was initially issued on Thursday, March 21, but was updated Wednesday, March 28 to include additional product information.

Lee’s Provisions Inc. is recalling Lee’s Tea brand teas from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers are urges not to consume the recalled products: Lee’s Tea Gold Rush Loose Leaf (110g product), Mint Chill Loose Leaf (70g product), Original Loose Leaf (50g product), and Pink Chai Loose Leaf (both 30g and 90g products).

“If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency also urges people to check to see if you have recalled products in their home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” according to the statement issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

“Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.”

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the tea products.

Related: Organic Matters tea recalled across B.C. due to Salmonella

Related: Janes brand chicken nuggets recalled due to possible salmonella

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal crime reduction minister says it’s hard to get fix on money laundering

Just Posted

O’Neill proves he’s major-league ready

Maple Ridge outfielder makes St. Louis Cardinals opening-day roster.

Puppy in care of Maple Ridge SPCA after being hit twice by car

Cozzy will spend six weeks in a foster home

Coin-free period products campaign in Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows woman pushing to have free dispensers installed across the City

Fraser Health working on measles immunization plan

No cases in the health authority

Maple Ridge senior wants more funding for Better at Home program

The United Way program provides services to seniors across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Seth Rogen to launch cannabis brand called Houseplant

The Vancouver-born actor co-founded the Toronto-based company

Updated recall warning: Lee’s Tea recalled due to salmonella

The initial food recall warning that was issued on Thursday, March 21 was updated by CFIA Wednesday.

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Federal crime reduction minister says it’s hard to get fix on money laundering

A report last year estimated more than $100 million was funnelled through B.C.’s gaming facilities

OD prevention sites possible at Canada’s prisons: Correctional Service

So far, 13 inmates have been approved for the needle-exchange program at the five institutions

Wrongfully convicted man’s case sat on Wilson-Raybould’s desk for months

David Lametti pent almost 17 years in prison after being convicted of the 1998 murder of his ex-girlfriend

VIDEO: T-Birds steal Game 4 from Giants – tie playoff series 2-2

Seattle came back to defeat Vancouver’s junior A major hockey team by the score of 4-3 Wednesday.

Feds boost funding for refugee health care, but study says barriers remain

Canada’s refugee health program is getting a $283 million boost over the next two years

Personal data of 34,000 medical marijuana patients accessed in data breach: NHS

The breach occurred between December and January

Most Read