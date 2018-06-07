JIBC President and CEO Michel Tarko with local MLAs Lisa Beare and Bob D’Eith. (Contributed)

Upgraded driver training facility in Pitt Meadows

Weather-protected, modular learning facility at the Driver Education Centre.

  • Jun. 7, 2018 6:00 p.m.
  • News

Students preparing for careers in some of B.C.’s most important services have new roofs overhead and an upgraded driver training facility in Pitt Meadows after a joint Canada-B.C. investment in infrastructure with the Justice Institute of British Columbia.

Two capital projects were completed with the federal and provincial investment.

The first provides students with a weather-protected, modular learning facility at the Driver Education Centre in Pitt Meadows.

The new design supports the delivery of specialized driving courses, primarily for police recruit and sheriff training. The province is contributing $640,000 to the Driver Education Centre, topped off by $179,000 in federal funding, for a total $819,000 investment.

The second project is the replacement of the 21-year-old roofs on three buildings at the main JIBC campus in New Westminster, which helps reduce winter heat loss, save on summer cooling and reduce the carbon footprint at the institution.

The $1.89-million roof replacement was funded through a $1.59-million provincial government contribution, and $304,000 from the federal government.

“Students at the Justice Institute of British Columbia are the future skilled workers for our vital community services, such as fire, ambulance and police. The new JIBC facilities will improve the students’ learning experience, and ultimately benefit all of us who rely on their skills in difficult and sometimes dangerous situations,” said Melanie Mark, B.C. Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training.

“These new facilities will give students the experiences to prepare them for the challenging careers that await. JIBC graduates will serve in demanding professions, and their training will greatly benefit communities like Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and others throughout the province,” said Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows .

“The new roofs and driver training facility are going to make sure JIBC can keep graduating some of B.C.’s most important professionals for many years to come. Students, staff and faculty will all benefit from these improved facilities,” added

Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission.

Previous story
Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

Just Posted

Upgraded driver training facility in Pitt Meadows

Weather-protected, modular learning facility at the Driver Education Centre.

Homes sales slow around the region

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows most affordable

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

Karina LeBlanc Foundation opening opportunities

Will help young girls reach their sporting dreams.

ICBC stands behind $41,000 per year insurance charge

Pitt Meadows man’s claims history has added ‘astronomical’ surcharge

Torch Run for Special Olympics

RCMP and Special Olympic athletes took part in two kilimetre run

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

Currently, 520 Metis children are in care

Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

The former Toronto Raptors GM was caught up in a Twitter storm when his wife used fake accounts to troll current players, staff

B.C. loggers struggle despite record lumber prices

Province gets recommendations to stabilize contractor business

B.C. woman scammed through social media

The woman said the scam occurred after they had been conversing for nearly three months

Residents in B.C. community protest high-risk sex offender in town

Pedophile James Conway moved to Chilliwack in July 2017

David Suzuki receives honorary degree for conservation

The longtime oilsands critic was greeted by cheers and boos in Edmonton at the University of Alberta

Masked activists in Quebec City begin protests against G7 leaders’ summit

This was one of many protests and demonstrations scheduled to take place between Thursday and Saturday as the G7 leaders in La Malbaie

Looking to the sky: B.C. company sucks carbon from air to make fuel

Carbon Engineering removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through a chemical process, adds hydrogen and oxygen to create fuel

Most Read