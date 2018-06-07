Students preparing for careers in some of B.C.’s most important services have new roofs overhead and an upgraded driver training facility in Pitt Meadows after a joint Canada-B.C. investment in infrastructure with the Justice Institute of British Columbia.

Two capital projects were completed with the federal and provincial investment.

The first provides students with a weather-protected, modular learning facility at the Driver Education Centre in Pitt Meadows.

The new design supports the delivery of specialized driving courses, primarily for police recruit and sheriff training. The province is contributing $640,000 to the Driver Education Centre, topped off by $179,000 in federal funding, for a total $819,000 investment.

The second project is the replacement of the 21-year-old roofs on three buildings at the main JIBC campus in New Westminster, which helps reduce winter heat loss, save on summer cooling and reduce the carbon footprint at the institution.

The $1.89-million roof replacement was funded through a $1.59-million provincial government contribution, and $304,000 from the federal government.

“Students at the Justice Institute of British Columbia are the future skilled workers for our vital community services, such as fire, ambulance and police. The new JIBC facilities will improve the students’ learning experience, and ultimately benefit all of us who rely on their skills in difficult and sometimes dangerous situations,” said Melanie Mark, B.C. Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training.

“These new facilities will give students the experiences to prepare them for the challenging careers that await. JIBC graduates will serve in demanding professions, and their training will greatly benefit communities like Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and others throughout the province,” said Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows .

“The new roofs and driver training facility are going to make sure JIBC can keep graduating some of B.C.’s most important professionals for many years to come. Students, staff and faculty will all benefit from these improved facilities,” added

Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission.