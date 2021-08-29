Upward trend in COVID numbers for Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows continues

The latest COVID-19 data for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows area is showing a continued upward trajectory in case numbers, as per the data from the BC Centres for Disease Control (BC CDC).

The number of cases in the local health area rose from 26 in the week ending Aug. 7, and have doubled during the Aug. 8 to 14 period, going up to 52 cases. The cases stood at 64 during the Aug. 15 to 21 week.

Neighbouring cities have seen substantial increases over the same time frame as well. Surrey has gone up from 155 cases last week to 252 cases week over week, Langley has gone up from 83 cases to 109, Abbotsford from 63 to 8. The rest of the Lower Mainland is showing a similar upwards trajectory in case counts, especially taking into account the rising cases possibly due to the Delta variant.

ALSO READ: Businesses want more details about proof of vaccination mandate

The CDC reports indicate a total of 3,166 cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows recorded from January 2020 through July 2021. Actual case totals, including those unreported, could be significantly higher.

The vaccination progress data shows just a per cent increase since last week, at 82 per cent, of people aged 12 and over in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows having received their first dose, as of Aug. 24. The rate of those vaccinated with their second dose also went up by a per cent, at 74 per cent.

The vaccination data has not changed for the 50+ age bracket, with still 84 per cent population in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows vaccinated with their second doses and 88 per cent with their first COVID-19 vaccine doses, same as last week.

READ MORE: Vaccine bookings triple days after B.C. vaccine card announced