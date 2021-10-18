Vaccination clinics Tuesdays in Maple Ridge this month

Vaccine clinics available in Maple Ridge.

There are COVID-19 vaccinations still available in Maple Ridge.

Vaccination clinics are scheduled for Haney Place Mall on the next two Tuesdays, Oct. 19 and 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can walk in for first or second doses, as capacity and supplies allow. They can also book an appointment online through the Get Vaccinated System.

The full list of clinic locations is available at Fraserhealth.ca

