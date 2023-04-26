A van veers into oncoming traffic along Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge. (Jaclyn Harris Arsenault Facebook screenshot/Special to The News)

A van veers into oncoming traffic along Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge. (Jaclyn Harris Arsenault Facebook screenshot/Special to The News)

Van veers into oncoming traffic in Maple Ridge

Video posted to Facebook

An erratic driver is lucky they didn’t cause an accident after veering into oncoming traffic along a Maple Ridge road.

A video posted to Facebook shows a white van travelling eastbound along Dewdney Trunk Road, veering to the left of the median as the truck passes through the intersection at 248th Street where there was oncoming traffic heading west.

The incident was posted online on April 15, and shows the truck travelling at a high rate of speed.

Hundreds of people have commented on the video with one person saying they were glad that the person didn’t hit anybody.

The News has reached out to the Ridge Meadows RCMP for further information

READ ALSO: Video captures woman driving erratically with child after hitting barrier, car on Hwy 1 in Chilliwack

ALSO: Erratic B.C. driver arrested with help of public after 2 collisions, fleeing into wooded area

Is there more to the story? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. driver pulled over with seat down, drug paraphernalia on lap, driver-assist engaged
Next story
Driver refuses breath test after crashing into North Van business, flipping vehicle

Just Posted

A van veers into oncoming traffic along Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge. (Jaclyn Harris Arsenault Facebook screenshot/Special to The News)
Van veers into oncoming traffic in Maple Ridge

Derelict boats and debris polluting the Alouette River. (Robert Mullin/Special to The News)
Dead Boats Society coming to Pitt Meadows

CEED Centre Society is hosting a free plant swap at Memorial Peace Park on Sunday, April 30. (CEED Centre Society/Special to The News)
Free plant swap at Maple Ridge park this Sunday

Hundreds of people filled Memorial Peace Park on Saturday to participate in the Earth Day celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Maple Ridge celebrates Earth Day at Memorial Peace Park