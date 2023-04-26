Van veers into oncoming traffic in Maple Ridge

A van veers into oncoming traffic along Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge. (Jaclyn Harris Arsenault Facebook screenshot/Special to The News)

An erratic driver is lucky they didn’t cause an accident after veering into oncoming traffic along a Maple Ridge road.

A video posted to Facebook shows a white van travelling eastbound along Dewdney Trunk Road, veering to the left of the median as the truck passes through the intersection at 248th Street where there was oncoming traffic heading west.

The incident was posted online on April 15, and shows the truck travelling at a high rate of speed.

Hundreds of people have commented on the video with one person saying they were glad that the person didn’t hit anybody.

• The News has reached out to the Ridge Meadows RCMP for further information

READ ALSO: Video captures woman driving erratically with child after hitting barrier, car on Hwy 1 in Chilliwack

ALSO: Erratic B.C. driver arrested with help of public after 2 collisions, fleeing into wooded area

maple ridgeRCMP