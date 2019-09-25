Vancity staff walking back into a branch in Langley, B.C. on Sept. 25, 2019 after a safety concern caused about 30 various branches in the Lower Mainland to be evacuated. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Vancity banks across Lower Mainland evacuated due to ‘safety concern’

About 30 locations were closed Wednesday morning, and police were contacted

A number of Vancity banks were evacuated due to some kind of safety concern on Wednesday morning.

A media relations staff member with the credit union told Black Press Media that branches in Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey, Delta and Langley were closed at about 10:30 a.m.

Details around exactly what kind of safety concern sparked the closures remains unknown, but the staff member confirmed it was not health related nor was linked to temporary issues with the Vancity website and mobile app seen on Tuesday.

Police in each city were contacted about the closures, and the various locations are expected to reopen at noon.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders
Next story
B.C.’s auditor general to resign for personal reasons

Just Posted

Maple Ridge musician finds Fast Love in large supply

Latest EP released July 30

Three chances to see federal candidates in action

Public invited to all-candidates meetings for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding

Cops for Cancer arrives in Maple Ridge

Tour de Coast has raised more than $620,000 so far

Looking Back: In earlier days, the community hall was the place to rock out

Tradition in Maple Ridge continued until the 1960s

Flames face undefeated teams

Maple Ridge juniors still top conference despite losses

70 trucks and counting: B.C. loggers en route to Vancouver to protest job losses

The initial convoy left Prince George at 2 a.m. Wednesday, stopping through the Cariboo

B.C. hunter who injured bear with crossbow was on legal hunt, police say

The bear is believed to be dead

Man pleads guilty to killing 28-year-old Belgian tourist on Highway 1

Sean McKenzie set for sentencing in Amelie Sakkalis’s murder on Nov. 19

Vancity banks across Lower Mainland evacuated due to ‘safety concern’

About 30 locations were closed Wednesday morning, and police were contacted

Nurse suffers broken jaw in patient ‘ambush’ at Abbotsford hospital

Union says patient used exercise weight to strike nurse

Municipal leaders support banning foreign sponsorship of UBCM amid worsening China relations

Chinese consulate hosts annual reception at the civic government event

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

B.C.’s auditor general to resign for personal reasons

Carol Bellringer’s news comes just days after she released legislature spending scandal report

Child porn investigations stress Lower Mainland RCMP detachment

A steady stream of investigations is keeping police busy

Most Read