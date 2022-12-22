Vancity pushes shoppers to support Maple Ridge businesses with new passport program

Stephanie Larbalestier (left) is the manager for the Vancity Maple Ridge branch and is helping coordinate the new shop local passport program. (Stephanie Larbalestier/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge residents wanting to shop local this holiday season now have an even bigger incentive to do so thanks to Vancity’s new shop local passport program.

Stephanie Larbalestier, assistant Vancity branch manager, explained that this program is something new the company is trying to help small independent businesses during the busiest shopping season of the year.

RELATED: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows shoppers being pushed to shop locally this holiday season

“This program encourages the community to shop local and gives an extra incentive to get to know some new and not-so-new businesses that we may or may not be familiar with,” said Larbalestier.

The shop local passport initiative allows shoppers to pick up a stamp card passport from the Vancity Maple Ridge branch or any of the 10 vendors partnering with the project. Customers will then need to spend a minimum of $25 pre-tax at one of the locations in order to receive a stamp.

Once they receive five stamps, they will be able to submit their passport for a chance to win a prize. Shoppers also have the option to get all ten stamps on their card and get double the entries in the draw.

“The filled-out passports need to be dropped back off at the Maple Ridge Vancity Community Branch by Dec. 31,” explained Larbalestier.

On Jan. 6, the draw will award $250 in gift cards from participating locations to each of the four winners.

RELATED: Holiday tips from the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society

The Maple Ridge stores involved in this program include:

• Capri Italian Bakery (22266 Dewdney Trunk Rd.)

• Once Upon a Tea Leaf (11970 224 St.)

• Lotus & Lemongrass (11952 224 St.)

• Maple Ridge Florist (22530 Dewdney Trunk Rd.)

• Mintage Vintage (22780 Dewdney Trunk Rd.)

• Buttons and Bows (22785 Dewdney Trunk Rd.)

• Lagoon Baby (22770 Lougheed Hwy.)

• Oak & Ivory Collective (11939 240 St.)

• Bone & Biscuit (11939 240 St.)

• Pawparazzi (22378 132 Ave.)