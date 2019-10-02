Vancouver allows ‘safe’ clothing donation bins back onto private property

It will cost $58 to apply for a bin, and a licensing fee of $151 will apply annually

FILE – A man tries to retrieve items from a clothing donation bin in Vancouver. (The Canadian Press)

Clothing donation bins could soon pop up on Vancouver streets again, after being banned in January following multiple injuries and deaths across Canada.

In a Wednesday news release, the city laid out the steps to get a donation bin.

Currently, applications are only being accepted for bins on private property. Anyone who applies for a bin must get a business licence from the city and a written certification from a B.C.-accredited professional engineer that the construction, design and operation of the donation bin is safe.

It will cost $58 to apply for a bin, and a licensing fee of $151 will apply annually.

Among Lower Mainland municipalities, Delta approved a safer set of donation bins back in April, while Surrey chose not to ban them at all. The bins remain banned in Richmond, Burnaby and West Vancouver.

READ MORE: 70% of B.C. residents want to ban clothing donation bins: poll

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.