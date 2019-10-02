FILE – A man tries to retrieve items from a clothing donation bin in Vancouver. (The Canadian Press)

Vancouver allows ‘safe’ clothing donation bins back onto private property

It will cost $58 to apply for a bin, and a licensing fee of $151 will apply annually

Clothing donation bins could soon pop up on Vancouver streets again, after being banned in January following multiple injuries and deaths across Canada.

In a Wednesday news release, the city laid out the steps to get a donation bin.

Currently, applications are only being accepted for bins on private property. Anyone who applies for a bin must get a business licence from the city and a written certification from a B.C.-accredited professional engineer that the construction, design and operation of the donation bin is safe.

It will cost $58 to apply for a bin, and a licensing fee of $151 will apply annually.

Among Lower Mainland municipalities, Delta approved a safer set of donation bins back in April, while Surrey chose not to ban them at all. The bins remain banned in Richmond, Burnaby and West Vancouver.

READ MORE: 70% of B.C. residents want to ban clothing donation bins: poll

