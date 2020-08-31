A group of penguins watch sea lions swim at the Vancouver Aquarium. (Vanaqua/Instagram)

Vancouver Aquarium to shut its doors, focus on new business model amid COVID-19 losses

Welfare of animals is top priority, CEO says

The Vancouver Aquarium will shut its doors to the public on Sept. 8 to focus on transforming its public-facing business model to adapt to the pandemic.

In a letter to the public Monday (Aug. 31), Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson said the aquarium has had a difficult time adapting to a COVID-19 model of operations. The facility said it was at risk of permanently closing earlier this spring as the pandemic forced it to temporarily shut its doors.

Although the aquarium reopened this summer, and despite a Vancouver Whitecaps aided fundraising campaign, Gustavsson said the situation has not improved.

READ MORE: Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

“For the two-months we were open this summer, ticket sales were down by almost 8 per cent and our not-for-profit aquarium was losing more than $1 million dollars a month,” he said.

“Over the coming months, we will focus on transforming our business model so that we can be financially sustainable in this new world.”

The aquarium will continue to employ a team of 75 staff, including biologists, animal care experts, water quality technicians and veterinarians, to take care of its animals. The facility received $2 million from the federal government to cover animal care costs in July.

With capacity restrictions expected to continue well into next year, the aquarium has no anticipated reopening date.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Vancouver Aquarium

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Several sent to hospital after night-time crash on Golden Ears Bridge
Next story
Coquitlam Crunch closed after runner swatted by black bear

Just Posted

ON COOKING – Umami: The fifth taste

Chef Dez explains encourages people to stop and savour their meal with all their senses heightened

SHARE: Sunrise from the bridge deck

Fundraising cyclist Ron Paley shares a variety of pictures from almost daily treks through the area

LETTER: Skeptical of Maple Ridge mayor’s smiling demeanour

One letter writer questions where the real Mike Morden, with his ‘perpetual scowl,’ has gone

VIDEO: Maple Ridge realtor lauded for life-saving kindness

Debi Pearce was recognized by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver

Shopping local key to recovery – chamber

COVID reminder: Small business owners are your friends and neighbours who need support

B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Humpbacks are classified as special concern under the Species at Risk Act

Crews pause search for hiker missing for a week in Coquitlam; RCMP probe ongoing

Ali Naderi went missing on Aug. 23

Vancouver Aquarium to shut its doors, focus on new business model amid COVID-19 losses

Welfare of animals is top priority, CEO says

Family finds strong sense of community at BC Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery has now sold out

Coquitlam Crunch closed after runner swatted by black bear

Popular trail is close to wooded areas

Canada signs deals with two suppliers for potential COVID-19 vaccines

This is the third such deal Canada has made with COVID-19 vaccine developers

Pacioretty nets 2 as Vegas rallies to dump Vancouver 5-3

Canucks trail best-of-seven NHL playoff series 3-1

Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay apologizes for tweet linking Freeland, Soros

Soros is a frequent bogeyman of conspiracy theories from far-right figures

How would an O’Toole-led Conservative government handle the COVID-19 recovery?

How O’Toole responds to the Liberals’ plans will give a signal about where he intends to take his party’s policy

Most Read