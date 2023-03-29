Discarded cups in a garbage container seen Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Discarded cups in a garbage container seen Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Vancouver city council votes to repeal 25-cent single-use cup fee, effective May 1

Businesses are still encouraged to accept customer’s reusable drinking cups

Businesses in Vancouver will no longer be required to charge a fee for single-use cups as of May 1, a move that reverses a decision by the previous city council.

A statement from the city Tuesday says the 25-cent fee will be repealed along with the requirement for businesses to accept customers’ clean reusable cups.

However, it says businesses are still encouraged to accept reusable drinking cups and offer discounts to customers who bring their own.

The fee took effect at the start of last year as part of a strategy to reduce waste from single-use items.

The city’s statement says staff are to report back to council by the end of the year with recommendations for alternative policies to help reduce single-use cups.

The motion to scrap the fee, put forward by Coun. Rebecca Bligh, says it did not result in a shift in consumer behaviour and came with negative consequences, including “equity impacts” on vulnerable people.

The city says staff will take steps in the coming weeks to inform businesses and other stakeholders of the changes coming May 1.

It says the changes do not affect existing bylaws for single-use shopping bags, straws, utensils and foam containers.

READ MORE: Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular

READ MORE: Starbucks halts use of reusable cups to prevent spread of novel coronavirus

Plastic waste

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Big Timber is a family affair starring B.C. loggers
Next story
Autopsy confirms missing Kamloops woman’s death was a homicide

Just Posted

Ashley Fedyk (4th from right) organized a memorial skate at Planet Ice for her father, Joe Legassic, on March 25. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Joe Legassic Memorial Skate raises $1,000 for Maple Ridge female hockey association

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman speaks at Gold Creek Campground in Golden Ears Provincial Park in 2019. He will be the keynote speaker at the city’s upcoming Climate Action Summit. (The News files)
Maple Ridge to host Climate Action Summit

Jack Foster on the forecheck for the Ridge Meadows Flames. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News)
Ridge Meadows Flames lose game three, still up 2-1 in series

Hatzic Middle School was on lockdown on Monday (March 27) as Mission RCMP investigated a phone call threat. / Dillon White Photo
UPDATE: ‘Prank call’ from 12-year-old in Maple Ridge led to Hatzic Middle School lockdown

Pop-up banner image