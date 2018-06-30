Vancouver cops investigating crash between 2 police vehicles that hurt 5

Two pedestrians, both women in their 30s, and three officers went to hospital

Vancouver police are investigating a crash between two of their own vehicles that sent five people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department says two police vehicles were responding with lights and sirens to an emergency call in the city’s downtown core Friday night when they collided with each other.

No other vehicles were involved.

Two pedestrians, both women in their 30s, and three officers went to hospital and have since been released.

British Columbia’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, has been notified of the incident and is working to determine if the injuries meet the threshold of serious harm that would prompt an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Vancouver police.

The Canadian Press

