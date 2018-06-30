VPD police cruiser. (Tony Hisgett/Flickr)

Vancouver cops investigating crash between 2 police vehicles that hurt 5

Two pedestrians, both women in their 30s, and three officers went to hospital

Vancouver police are investigating a crash between two of their own vehicles that sent five people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department says two police vehicles were responding with lights and sirens to an emergency call in the city’s downtown core Friday night when they collided with each other.

No other vehicles were involved.

Two pedestrians, both women in their 30s, and three officers went to hospital and have since been released.

British Columbia’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, has been notified of the incident and is working to determine if the injuries meet the threshold of serious harm that would prompt an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Vancouver police.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver officer apologizes for kissing girl, woman at sentencing hearing

Just Posted

On Cooking: Gourmet picnic ideas for Canada Day

Some assembly required.

Untrending: Another kind of YouTube

New feature enables vertical, long-form videos.

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

Pedestrian hit along Haney Bypass

Incident occurred just south of Lougheed Highway

Haney House restoration to be celebrated

July event will highlight work on historic home and museum

Garibaldi music student accepted to Berklee College of Music

Timothy Ro wants to be a composer, songwriter.

Vancouver cops investigating crash between 2 police vehicles that hurt 5

Two pedestrians, both women in their 30s, and three officers went to hospital

Family grieving after Kamloops man, 19, dies in workplace accident

Brendan Stokes was employed at Kamloops Tirecraft, and was killed in some kind of accident

Man suffers complete, partial limb loss after falling off CP Rail train: RCMP

The man, 25, was conscious but under the influence of alcohol when he was found in Revelstoke

Botched bank robbery, flying bullets, and terrified horse carriage staff

The voices of those caught up in Stephen Reid’s 1999 gunfire police chase through sleepy Victoria

1 year after vanishing from the sky, B.C. pilot is remembered

Alex Simmons and Sydney Robillard were in a Piper Warrior aircraft that left Alberta on June 8, 2017

B.C. woman outraged after 2 mountain goats killed along Highway 31

A nanny and a kid goat were struck just north of Kaslo this week.

Indigenous woman fights to stay in Canada, saying traditional territory is B.C.

Mique’l Dangeli belongs to Tsimshian First Nation, whose territory straddles border of Alaska, B.C.

Vancouver officer apologizes for kissing girl, woman at sentencing hearing

Former Vancouver police detective James Fisher has pleaded guilty to breach of trust, exploitation

Most Read