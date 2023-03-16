A seagull stands atop a statue of Captain George Vancouver outside Vancouver City Hall, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Statistics Canada data published last month confirmed that B.C. leads the country as the province with the highest rate of unaffordable homes, due largely to the number of people paying high rents to live in downtown Vancouver. Voters in Vancouver’s municipal election have been met with an array of solutions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A seagull stands atop a statue of Captain George Vancouver outside Vancouver City Hall, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Statistics Canada data published last month confirmed that B.C. leads the country as the province with the highest rate of unaffordable homes, due largely to the number of people paying high rents to live in downtown Vancouver. Voters in Vancouver’s municipal election have been met with an array of solutions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver councillor supports foreign interference probe at municipal level

Lenny Zhou speaks out after report Chinese consulate in Vancouver interfered in 2022 local election

Vancouver Coun. Lenny Zhou says he is in full support of a foreign interference probe for elections at all levels of Canada’s governments after he was named in a newspaper report on the issue.

Zhou says he is “100 per cent” supportive of a “thorough and transparent” investigation into federal, provincial and municipal elections, because he’s been a strong advocate for democracy, free speech and human rights.

A Globe and Mail report says Canadian intelligence officials are concerned the Chinese consulate in Vancouver interfered in the 2022 local election by using diaspora community groups and grooming potential candidates.

The report says consulate officials worked to oust then-mayor Kennedy Stewart and elect a new mayor and a certain city councillor.

Zhou, who was elected alongside new mayor Ken Sim, says Canadians need to work together to defend our values, because the topic of foreign interference is “non-partisan.”

Ongoing concerns about possible foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections spurred Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to name former governor general David Johnston to investigate.

The Globe and Mail report cites a Canadian Security and Intelligence Service document that it says does not name the consulate’s favoured candidates.

But the newspaper mentions Zhou as a mainland Chinese immigrant who recently made history by speaking Mandarin at a council meeting.

Zhou says any evidence of possible foreign interference in any election for public office in Canada should be released to the public to “raise their awareness about this important issue.”

He also says claims that he could be influenced are false.

“I want to be very clear,” Zhou says. “I am a Canadian citizen. I’ve lived in this country for almost twenty years. This is the place where I have built a life for myself and am now raising a family. I believe in free speech and I believe in democracy.”

RELATED: Former B.C. MP says Canada an ‘open market’ for foreign interference in elections

ChinaFederal PoliticsVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey RCMP conducting internal review after supervisor slams unit’s performance
Next story
RCMP arrest 6, seize fentanyl-producing chemicals in 2 B.C. drug busts

Just Posted

Whonnock Elementary will be receiving upgrades to their HVAC systems. (Google Street View)
Maple Ridge school to receive HVAC upgrades

(L-R) Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam MP Ron McKinnon, Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Wendy Mehat, Mission acting Mayor Ken Herar, Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Public Safety Pam Damoff, School District 42 chairperson Elaine Yamamoto, and assistant commissioner and Lower Mainland district commander Maureen Levy all helped announce nearly $4.7 million in funding for Fraser Valley communities. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge and other Fraser Valley communities receive federal funding to fight gun violence

During a stroll along the Pitt Addington Marsh recently, Paul Conolly captured this picture of his three-year-old son, Malcolm, and their dog, Geordie, traversing the trail. The Maple RIdge family frequent the area. “I just recently purchased a canoe and we plan to get out on Pitt Lake to enjoy more of these picturesque views, once the weather warms up,” said Conolly. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Determined little walkers

Hannah Urquhart, 28, is one of eight members of Canada’s first professional women’s paintball team, the Northern Lights. (Credit: Match Strike Digital Productions/Blake Goshinmon)
Fraser Valley players dominate Canada’s first women’s pro paintball team

Pop-up banner image