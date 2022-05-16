The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a fatal four-car crash that occurred May 16. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver driver dies trapped in car after crashing into 3 vehicles

Driver smashed into a taxi and Porsche before flying over a truck in their car early Monday morning

A Vancouver driver died inside their vehicle early Monday (May 16) morning after smashing into two vehicles, flying over a truck, and landing on top of a third.

The Vancouver Police Department said investigators believe the driver of a dark-coloured Toyota Corolla was speeding north on Granville Street at West 46th Avenue shorty after 6 a.m. The driver crossed the centre line, side-swiped a taxi, hit a Porsche, and then went airborne over a truck before landing on top of a Hyundai Elantra and landing on the pavement, according to investigators.

VPD said the driver was stuck inside their vehicle and died at the scene.

The drivers of the Porsche and Hyundai were taken to hospital with injuries, while those in the taxi were unscathed.

Investigators believe speed was a factor and are asking for anyone who saw the vehicle before the crash to call VPD at 604-717-3012.

