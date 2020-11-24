Police lights

Vancouver elementary school locked down after unknown man walks into classroom

Police arrested the man and sent him for a psych evaluation

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and sent to hospital for a psychiatric evaluation after Vancouver police said he walked into an elementary school classroom.

According to Vancouver police, the principal of McBride Elementary School called 911 at about 10 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 24) to report that an unknown man had entered the school and then walked into a classroom. The principal said the man stayed in the classroom even though there were students there.

Teachers evacuated the classroom and the school initiated lockdown procedures.

When police arrived on the scene, they were able to arrest the man without incident. He was sent to hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

