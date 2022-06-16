Vancouver high school locked down after reports of an armed person inside

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. British Columbia’s police complaint commissioner has set off an investigation into the conduct of 19 officers from eight separate police departments.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Police are conducting a room-by-room search of Killarney Secondary School after reports of a person with a weapon inside sent the school into lockdown.

Police say there are no known injuries at this time.

The incident comes just one day after two teenagers entered the school and set off bear mace inside, forcing the evacuation of approximately 2,00 students. The teenagers do not attend Killarney and intended to assault a male student inside. After deploying the bear spray the teens fled in a vehicle.

Several staff and students were “contaminated” by the bear spray and were attended to by paramedics on scene. A number of students were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Vancouver police have identified the suspects in the bear mace incident and the investigation is ongoing.

More to come…

Vancouver Police