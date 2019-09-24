Boy holds sign in Chilliwack, B.C., for Sept. 20, 2019 demonstration, demanding more action on climate change. (Paul Henderson/Chilliwack Progress)

Vancouver is latest B.C. school district to support students’ attending climate strike

Students in Vancouver and Surrey can miss class to attend a protest with their parent’s permission

The two most populous school districts in B.C. will support students wishing to participate in climate strike activities on Friday.

School trustees in Vancouver voted unanimously on Monday to allow its approximately 56,000 students with parental permission to leave classes to attend a climate strike planned for Vancouver City Hall.

Trustees also say students should not be penalized for any assignments or tests missed during strike activities.

The superintendent of the Surrey school district posted a statement last week confirming students with parental permission will be excused from classes in that district on Friday and will be allowed to make up missed work without penalty.

Roughly 74,000 students attend primary and secondary schools in Surrey.

Climate strikes are planned across Canada and around the world on Friday, recognizing a movement launched last year by Swedish climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.

WATCH: Teen activist Greta Thunberg speaks at UN climate summit

Vancouver trustee Allan Wong brought his motion for climate strike support to the school board, arguing trustees must support students who are passionate about halting climate change.

“The students are asking the board, the governments, all three levels of government, to stop, listen, and unite behind the science,” says Wong.

“I think part of the youth movement and the youth strike protest is … trying to address that and get everyone on the same page and just to listen to science.”

Jordan Tinney, superintendent of schools in Surrey said in his statement that the board believes in the need to care for the planet and in the power of education to shape our future, but excusing students to attend the climate strike is a parental decision.

Emily Carr University of Art and Design is cancelling all classes on Friday, while UBC and Simon Fraser University leave class cancellations up to instructors, and the University of Victoria urges instructors to “be understanding” of student wishes.

Climate strike activities around the world have been timed to coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit underway in New York.

READ MORE: Some Canadian schools, colleges move to accommodate climate strikes

READ MORE: MEC and LUSH stores to close on Friday for global climate strikes

Thunberg delivered an impassioned speech about the climate crisis to the United Nations on Monday.

She will be in Montreal on Friday to take part in the planned climate strike there. (News1130)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Top UK court: Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament was illegal
Next story
Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Just Posted

Noon-hour robbery in downtown Maple Ridge

Three facing charges in PoCo court today

Along the Fraser: Will there be salmon five years from now?

Effects of huge slide into Fraser River unknown

Update: Dump truck burned on Lougheed Highway in east Maple Ridge

Cab of the vehicle was in flames

Alzheimer’s disease more than just memory loss

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. will be holding an open house in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

B.C. RCMP seize 1.5 kg of drugs following search warrants

Kelowna RCMP arrested two men and said more arrests will likely follow

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Vancouver is latest B.C. school district to support students’ attending climate strike

Students in Vancouver and Surrey can miss class to attend a protest with their parent’s permission

Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Animal tranquilized to allow officers to cut plastic ring off

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding, while Scheer continues in Ontario

Liberal leader campaigns in NDP leader’s riding of Burnaby South

VIDEO: Canada undefeated at close of round robin play at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Last win was the hardest

Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame unveils class of 2019

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will be one of several entering the hall

Most Read