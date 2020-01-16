Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

A Greater Victoria child was struck by the driver of an SUV while sledding on Wednesday afternoon.

The young boy sustained serious injuries after tobogganing across the roadway in the 4000-block of McLellan Street in Saanich. He slid right into the path of a vehicle just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 15.

ALSO READ: Sledding injures tens of thousands each year

Saanich police say the boy was dragged and then trapped under the SUV when the driver came to a quick stop.

Emergency crews arrived shortly after and members of the Saanich Fire Department were able to free the child from under the vehicle, noted Const. Markus Anastasiades, Saanich public information officer.

Anastasiades noted the outcome of this incident was miraculous. “[The] child was fortunate to escape with only serious injuries,” he said.

With so many residents taking advantage of the rare snowfall, he reminded the public to make sure they are enjoying activities far away from roadways.

No charges are being laid in this incident.

READ ALSO: Black ice causing problems for motorists, pedestrians

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snowfall warning re-issued for parts of the Lower Mainland
Next story
10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Just Posted

More snow for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Fluffy flakes start falling again

Snowfall warning re-issued for parts of the Lower Mainland

5-10 cm of snow, wind chills to hit -20 C or lower

Local campaign looks to reward Maple Ridge residents who shop local

I love downtown Maple Ridge campaign begins Feb. 1

A snow day in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Slideshow of fun on some local hills.

Maple Ridge prepares for rainy weekend

Crews out on catch-basin patrol

Pitt Meadows man throws water into the air and watches it instantly disappear

Temperature expected to hit -5C overnight

Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Judges decides whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

VIDEO: Lower Mainland principal makes ‘Moana’-themed snow day music video

Kendra Simonetto parodied “How Far I’ll Go” to share weather updates with her students

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

Iran must compensate crash victims’ families, Canada-led group agrees

‘We are judging Iran every day, demand by demand,’ says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne

Artists hired to help in skull reconstruction in B.C. cold cases

3D-print of unidentified skull found in Chilliwack among 14 sent to New York Academy of the Arts

Most Read