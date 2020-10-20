A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Bear kills llama on Vancouver Island, prompting concerns over livestock

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

A bear that officials believe killed a llama remains on the lam.

On Oct. 19 just after 4 p.m., Saanich police were called for a bear on a property in the 4700-block of West Saanich Road. The bear had killed one of the homeowner’s livestock, a llama.

Officers on scene saw the bear flee and while B.C. Conservation Service members attended as well, none could locate the bear.

Officials noted the bear is not frightened of humans and could return to the area overnight. Plans are in place to re-attend however anyone who sees the bear in the area is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or B.C. Conservation Service, 1-877-952-RAPP (#7277 on a cell phone).

Officers recommend residents be alert and aware of this latest bear incident and take measures to protect any livestock or pets they may have.

RELATED: Non-aggressive bear spotted in Saanich neighbourhood

RELATED: Metchosin mayor upset with B.C. Conservation’s response to sheep killings

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bears

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wreckage of possibly decades-old airplane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake
Next story
TransLink to remove abandoned or discarded bicycles from Bike Parkades

Just Posted

Maple Meadows Station’s new Bike Parkade. TransLink photo
TransLink to remove abandoned or discarded bicycles from Bike Parkades

Rules at Maple Ridge’s Maple Meadows Station ask customers to use facilities for single day use only

Michelle Shipley shared these pictures taken of Pitt Lake this fall. “Such a beautiful area,” she said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Late fall reflected in the waters of Pitt Lake

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Families at two elementary schools in School District 42 have received COVID-19 notification letters from Fraser Health.
COVID-19 school exposures in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Alouette and Edith McDermott elementary schools both visited by person with virus

Gary Ordog shares a picture of the white covered peaks of the Golden Ears mountains as seen from Neaves Road in Pitt Polder. (Special to The News)
SHARE: White mountain peaks indicate winter’s not too far off

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

The coronavirus has closed a Pitt Meadows pub. (Black Press files)
Pitt Meadows pub closed due to COVID-19

Staff member at Jolly Coachman tested positive for virus

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan arrives at Luxton Hall to cast their votes in advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Pandemic election prompts voter suppression claims by B.C. Liberals

‘These emergencies require in us a maturity that has been lacking in politics for so long’

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of possibly decades-old airplane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of UBC geoscientists discovered the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

Officers with the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team were at a White Rock home Tuesday (Oct. 20) to assist Vancouver Police Department with execution of a search warrant. (Contributed photo)
ERT, VPD response to White Rock home connected to homicide: police

Search underway in the 15800-block of Prospect Crescent

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bear kills llama on Vancouver Island, prompting concerns over livestock

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds

IIO spoke to seven civillian witnesses and 11 police officers in coming to its decision

Most Read