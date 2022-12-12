School District 70-Pacific Rim’s head office is located in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

School District 70-Pacific Rim’s head office is located in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Vancouver Island teacher suspended for touching student during athletic demonstration

Teacher didn’t warn student or ask permission: BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

A secondary school teacher and wrestling coach from Port Alberni has been disciplined for demonstrating an athletic technique on a student without the student’s consent.

Russ Bodnar served two different suspensions in 2022, which were laid out in a recent decision made public by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

On Nov. 17, 2021, without warning, Bodnar used a student to demonstrate a wrestling technique. The movement required him to physically interact with the student, whose identity has been protected; the incident made the student uncomfortable.

Officials from School District 70 — Pacific Rim reported the incident to the B.C. Commissioner a month after it happened. Bodnar received a letter of discipline from the district, was removed from all coaching duties and served a three-day suspension from Jan. 4–7, 2022.

Bodnar completed the Justice Institute of B.C. course, Reinforcing Respectful Boundaries, in March 2022 and signed a consent resolution agreement Nov. 21 admitting to professional misconduct. He agreed to a one-day suspension of his certification of qualification on Dec. 5.

“Bodnar failed to appreciate the emotional and physical impact of his contact…without Student A’s consent,” the commissioner stated in the decision.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyHigh School SportsPORT ALBERNI

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cultural safety standard will force accountability in B.C. health care for Indigenous peoples
Next story
Here’s what’s on the horizon for Canadian space exploration

Just Posted

Barb Willis’ favourite part of Pitt Meadows is the dikes and trails. “Down Neaves Road towards Pitt Lake [is] my favourite walks with my dog, Shelby,” she shared. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Tranquility on the trails

From left: Cody Woolford, from Vulcan Mechanical; Kyle Hensby, from Evergreen Climate Solutions; and Dallas Samson, from Vulcan Mechanical, dropped off 250 kilograms of food and other items for the Friends in Need Food Bank. The group hopes to join other contractors to make this an annual donation. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)
Demand soars for the food bank in Maple Ridge

Joyce Herrod (right) wrestled presents back from the Grinch at her Dec. 9 lunch event for seniors in need. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
99-year-old Maple Ridge resident donates $20,000 to local programs

Shirley Leyenhorst, from Pitt Meadows, took this picture from her back deck the day after the snowfall. “The Golden Ears really living up to its name!” she said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Golden – indeed!

Pop-up banner image