Vancouver man charged in connection to string of ‘high profile’ sexual offences

Andrew James Seangio, 35, was taken into custody on March 11 in Vancouver

A Vancouver man has been charged in connection to a string of sexual offences that took place in February 2019 on Vancouver’s west side.

According to a release on Wednesday, Vancouver police have charged Andrew James Seangio, 35, with seven counts of indecent act, three counts of exposing himself to persons under the age of 16 and one count of voyeurism.

The release said Seangio was taken into custody on March 11 in Vancouver.

ALSO READ: Suspect arrested after indecent acts at Vancouver all-girls private school


