Vancouver man missing since February

Kevin Hodgson was last seen leaving his home in Vancouver on Feb. 28. (Vancouver Police)

Vancouver police want the public’s help locating a man who has been missing for more than a month.

Kevin Hodgson, 46, was last seen leaving his home near Main Street and East 28 Ave. in Vancouver on Feb. 28, according to a release issued by police more than a month after his disappearance.

He was reported missing by a friend on March 25.

Hodgson is known to be active. He doesn’t usually drive, but will cycle or use public transit.

Investigators believe he had plans to go kayaking around the time he went missing, but didn’t provide any additional details.

Hodgson is six-foot-five and 200 pounds with an athletic build, and is known to have short, brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue puffy winter jacket, light blue jeans, hiking boots, a maroon toque and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver Police.

READ MORE: RCMP renew plea to locate missing North Vancouver man


