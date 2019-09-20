Vancouver police get green light to use drones for investigations

Vancouver police have received the needed green light to use drones for crime fighting and peace keeping.
Three drones will soon be in the air after the Vancouver Police Board approved the new technology Thursday, Police Chief Adam Palmer tweeted.
Thank you @VanPoliceBoard for approving our new #VPD 'Remotely Piloted Aerial System' (#RPAS) policy & big thanks to @VanPoliceFnd for the generous grant! #PublicSafetyMatters @VancouverPD #drone #UAV #UAS https://t.co/pqJwAulYEk pic.twitter.com/ux2jDIfcTG
On Tuesday, police released a new internal policy for the use of drones when it comes to police operations within Vancouver.
The drones will be used to aid in motor vehicle collision investigations, crime scene analysis and reconstruction, as well as search and rescue operations and post-disaster analysis. The total cost, including training officers in using the equipment, will be an estimated $141,000 per year. Vancouver Police Foundation will be donating $100,000 to the program in the first year.
Ahead of the meeting, Supt. Steve Eely ensured the drones would not be used for surveillance.