Vancouver police investigate after man found dead in vehicle

Vancouver police are investigating the city’s second homicide of 2020 after a man was found dead in a vehicle Saturday night.

Police said the man was found by a passerby in the parking lot of the Marine Gateway Cineplex near Southwest Marine Drive and Cambie Street just before 8:30 p.m.

As of Sunday morning, the man has not been identified and no one has been arrested. Police do not think there is a risk to the public. This is Vancouver’s second reported homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-717-2500, of if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

